Between Ida, Afghanistan and COVID, Biden Has A Lot On His Plate First COVID, then Afghanistan, now Ida. The stakes are high for President Biden to show an effective federal response to the hurricane after the chaos in Kabul and the latest pandemic surge.

Politics Between Ida, Afghanistan and COVID, Biden Has A Lot On His Plate Between Ida, Afghanistan and COVID, Biden Has A Lot On His Plate Listen · 3:54 3:54 First COVID, then Afghanistan, now Ida. The stakes are high for President Biden to show an effective federal response to the hurricane after the chaos in Kabul and the latest pandemic surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor