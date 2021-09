U.S. Diplomats Have Relocated To Qatar, But Will Still Coordinate Afghanistan Efforts The U.S. has moved the embassy once in Kabul thousands of miles away to Doha, Qatar. Without diplomats on the ground, it will be difficult to hold the Taliban to their international commitments.

