Investigation Shows Post Office Managers Changed Employee Time Cards To Pay Them Less The U.S. Postal Service has been cheating mail carriers out of their pay for years, according to a new investigative report. Some workers say they've been shorted thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

National Investigation Shows Post Office Managers Changed Employee Time Cards To Pay Them Less Investigation Shows Post Office Managers Changed Employee Time Cards To Pay Them Less Listen · 4:10 4:10 The U.S. Postal Service has been cheating mail carriers out of their pay for years, according to a new investigative report. Some workers say they've been shorted thousands of dollars in unpaid wages. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor