Accessibility links
#2136: Thirty Four Years of Lousy Marital Advice : The Best of Car Talk Believe it or not, Car Talk is celebrating its 34th Anniversary on NPR. We know we should mark the occasion with a sincere apology for wasting all those hours, but instead, we're celebrating with a series of special shows featuring some of our all-time favorite calls. This week's theme: Relationships! Can lonely guy Chris use his car to meet a woman? Did Ellen really wreck her husband's Explorer by accidentally filling it with diesel? Should Doug buy a manual shift car so his messy wife can't drive it? Did Kim or her husband make the more foolish car purchase? And what happens to a radio show host who implies his wife looks like a truck? All this, and more great moments, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk

#2136: Thirty Four Years of Lousy Marital Advice

#2136: Thirty Four Years of Lousy Marital Advice

Listen · 55:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1033731723/1033732077" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Believe it or not, Car Talk is celebrating its 34th Anniversary on NPR. We know we should mark the occasion with a sincere apology for wasting all those hours, but instead, we're celebrating with a series of special shows featuring some of our all-time favorite calls. This week's theme: Relationships! Can lonely guy Chris use his car to meet a woman? Did Ellen really wreck her husband's Explorer by accidentally filling it with diesel? Should Doug buy a manual shift car so his messy wife can't drive it? Did Kim or her husband make the more foolish car purchase? And what happens to a radio show host who implies his wife looks like a truck? All this, and more great moments, this week on The Best of Car Talk.