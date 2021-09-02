#2136: Thirty Four Years of Lousy Marital Advice : The Best of Car Talk Believe it or not, Car Talk is celebrating its 34th Anniversary on NPR. We know we should mark the occasion with a sincere apology for wasting all those hours, but instead, we're celebrating with a series of special shows featuring some of our all-time favorite calls. This week's theme: Relationships! Can lonely guy Chris use his car to meet a woman? Did Ellen really wreck her husband's Explorer by accidentally filling it with diesel? Should Doug buy a manual shift car so his messy wife can't drive it? Did Kim or her husband make the more foolish car purchase? And what happens to a radio show host who implies his wife looks like a truck? All this, and more great moments, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2136: Thirty Four Years of Lousy Marital Advice