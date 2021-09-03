Amanda Little: What Is The Future Of Our Food?

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode The Food Connection

How should we ethically feed our world? Are we supposed to return to organic pastoral practices or trust new technology? Journalist Amanda Little believes the answer lies in the middle.

About Amanda Little

Amanda Little is a journalist and author. She is a professor of journalism and science writing at Vanderbilt University and a columnist for Bloomberg, where she writes about the environment, agriculture and innovation. Her reporting has taken her to ultradeep oil rigs, down manholes, into sewage plants, and inside monsoon clouds.

She is the author of The Fate of Food: What We'll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World, which explores how we can feed humanity sustainably and equitably in the climate change era.

Her writing on energy, technology and the environment has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, Wired, Rolling Stone, and NewYorker.com.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Sylvie Douglis and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.