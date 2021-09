News Brief: Hurricane Aftermath, Texas Abortion Law Fallout, NRA's Future Ida leaves a path of death and destruction from the Gulf Coast to New England. Texas clinics that provide abortions face a new reality. The NRA cancels its annual meeting because of the pandemic.

National News Brief: Hurricane Aftermath, Texas Abortion Law Fallout, NRA's Future News Brief: Hurricane Aftermath, Texas Abortion Law Fallout, NRA's Future Listen · 10:33 10:33 Ida leaves a path of death and destruction from the Gulf Coast to New England. Texas clinics that provide abortions face a new reality. The NRA cancels its annual meeting because of the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor