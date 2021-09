Analysts Expect August's Job Gains To Be Smaller Than Previous Gains Forecasters say a surge in new coronavirus cases likely weighed on hiring last month, after big job gains in June and July. The Labor Department reports on August employment on Friday.

Economy Analysts Expect August's Job Gains To Be Smaller Than Previous Gains Analysts Expect August's Job Gains To Be Smaller Than Previous Gains Listen · 3:41 3:41 Forecasters say a surge in new coronavirus cases likely weighed on hiring last month, after big job gains in June and July. The Labor Department reports on August employment on Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor