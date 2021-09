The FTC Reportedly Is Looking Into Why McDonald's Ice-Cream Machines Are Often Broken It's well known among connoisseurs of the fast-food giant's frozen desserts that McDonald's ice-cream machines often don't work properly. It can make McFlurries, shakes and other treats unattainable.

