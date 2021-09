After Taking A Break In 1982, ABBA Is Back With New Music Nearly 40 years after its farewell single, the Swedish pop group ABBA has announced its return with a new album this fall, and a high-tech digital concert next spring.

Music News After Taking A Break In 1982, ABBA Is Back With New Music After Taking A Break In 1982, ABBA Is Back With New Music Listen · 2:33 2:33 Nearly 40 years after its farewell single, the Swedish pop group ABBA has announced its return with a new album this fall, and a high-tech digital concert next spring. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor