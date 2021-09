Afghan Man, Who Left Kabul As A Child, Returned To Afghanistan As A U.S. Marine In this week's StoryCorps, Ajmal Achekzai and his family fled Afghanistan in 1980 and sought asylum in the U.S. He says he knew he would return one day, but didn't think it would be in wartime.

Asia Afghan Man, Who Left Kabul As A Child, Returned To Afghanistan As A U.S. Marine Afghan Man, Who Left Kabul As A Child, Returned To Afghanistan As A U.S. Marine Listen · 3:03 3:03 In this week's StoryCorps, Ajmal Achekzai and his family fled Afghanistan in 1980 and sought asylum in the U.S. He says he knew he would return one day, but didn't think it would be in wartime. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor