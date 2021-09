In The Neighborhood Of Jamaica, Queens, Residents Clean Up After Historic Flooding People in New York City are cleaning up after this week's torrential rains and flooding. The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast hard — causing dozens of deaths and much destruction.

National In The Neighborhood Of Jamaica, Queens, Residents Clean Up After Historic Flooding In The Neighborhood Of Jamaica, Queens, Residents Clean Up After Historic Flooding Listen · 2:47 2:47 People in New York City are cleaning up after this week's torrential rains and flooding. The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast hard — causing dozens of deaths and much destruction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor