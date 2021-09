A Canadian Politician Tried To Win Hearts And Minds With Food Jagmeet Singh wanted to show up to a campaign event with a food truck. But that's when wheels came off the event, literally, because the truck's wheel came off so the event was delayed.

A Canadian Politician Tried To Win Hearts And Minds With Food Listen · 0:29 0:29 Jagmeet Singh wanted to show up to a campaign event with a food truck. But that's when wheels came off the event, literally, because the truck's wheel came off so the event was delayed.