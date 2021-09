Less Than A Year In Office, Japan's Yoshihide Suga Won't Seek Reelection Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he will not run for reelection — effectively ending his tenure this month. He told reporters he wanted to focus his efforts on handling the pandemic.

