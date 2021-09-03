Two Indicators: Water Pressure

The climate crisis is hitting the U.S. hard this week. Hurricane Ida rampaged through the eastern U.S., bringing deadly flooding everywhere from Louisiana to New York.

But as the eastern U.S. gets wetter, the western U.S. gets hotter and drier. Following this summer's heatwaves, wildfires are out of control. This week, South Lake Tahoe was evacuated and all of California's national forests closed due to fires. In addition, several states are experiencing their driest years since record-keeping began in the late 1800s.

Our daily podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money, has spent all week digging into the economics of droughts. Today on the show, we share a couple of their stories about the water shortage in the West and economic ideas for how to improve the situation.

