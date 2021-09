Hiring Slowed In August With The Surge In Coronavirus Cases Hiring slowed sharply in August, as businesses and would-be workers responded to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Employers added just 235,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2%.

Hiring slowed sharply in August, as businesses and would-be workers responded to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Employers added just 235,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2%.