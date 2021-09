In The West, 2 Conditions Are On A Collision Course: Drought And Growing Population An epic drought and population explosion is draining Lake Mead and the Colorado River, which millions in the Southwestern U.S. rely on.

Economy In The West, 2 Conditions Are On A Collision Course: Drought And Growing Population In The West, 2 Conditions Are On A Collision Course: Drought And Growing Population Listen · 3:20 3:20 An epic drought and population explosion is draining Lake Mead and the Colorado River, which millions in the Southwestern U.S. rely on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor