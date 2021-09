Biden Visits Areas Damaged By Hurricane Ida In Louisiana President Biden went to Louisiana Friday to get a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The storm blasted into the state leaving hundreds of thousands still without power and many with no water.

National Biden Visits Areas Damaged By Hurricane Ida In Louisiana Biden Visits Areas Damaged By Hurricane Ida In Louisiana Audio will be available later today. President Biden went to Louisiana Friday to get a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The storm blasted into the state leaving hundreds of thousands still without power and many with no water.