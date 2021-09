Former Cardinal McCarrick Pleaded Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a boy nearly 50 years ago. Ousted from the priesthood, he's the only U.S. Cardinal to face such charges.

Religion Former Cardinal McCarrick Pleaded Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Former Cardinal McCarrick Pleaded Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Audio will be available later today. Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a boy nearly 50 years ago. Ousted from the priesthood, he's the only U.S. Cardinal to face such charges.