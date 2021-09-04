Fresh Air Weekend: Sandra Oh; Aretha Franklin

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sandra Oh Takes The Lead In 'The Chair' And 'Killing Eve': In The Chair, Oh plays a professor who is the first woman and person of color to head the English department at a prestigious college. Oh says she "profoundly" understood the themes of the show.

Marvel's 1st Asian Superhero Gets The Full Blockbuster Treatment In 'Shang-Chi': Simu Liu plays a young kung fu master who returns home to battle his evil father. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a superhero movie packed with an unusual emotional intensity.

'Fresh Air' Pays Respect To Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul: To mark the debut of the biopic RESPECT, we listen back to our 1999 with Aretha Franklin herself.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

