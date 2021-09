Arizona Nurses Are Burned Out As The State Faces Another COVID Surge With ICU hospitalizations up 300% from a summer lull, nurses say they're exhausted physically and emotionally. Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey continues to ban mandatory vaccines and masking.

Health Arizona Nurses Are Burned Out As The State Faces Another COVID Surge Arizona Nurses Are Burned Out As The State Faces Another COVID Surge Listen · 3:57 3:57 With ICU hospitalizations up 300% from a summer lull, nurses say they're exhausted physically and emotionally. Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey continues to ban mandatory vaccines and masking. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor