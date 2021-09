Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Is Out Of The U.S. Open COVID-19 tears through football and baseball, the U.S. men's soccer team tries to redeem itself, and we hear about the end of an audience-less Paralympics.

Sports Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Is Out Of The U.S. Open Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Is Out Of The U.S. Open Listen · 4:01 4:01 COVID-19 tears through football and baseball, the U.S. men's soccer team tries to redeem itself, and we hear about the end of an audience-less Paralympics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor