Overcoming America's Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure Amid another season of extreme weather, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with anthropologist Gretchen Bakke about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and how humans adapt to climate change.

National Overcoming America's Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure Overcoming America's Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure Listen · 6:25 6:25 Amid another season of extreme weather, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with anthropologist Gretchen Bakke about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and how humans adapt to climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor