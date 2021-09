How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Marty McNair, whose son died in 2018 from heat exhaustion, about the risks of playing sports in extreme heat — and what can be done to make student athletes safer.

Health How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes Listen · 5:07 5:07 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Marty McNair, whose son died in 2018 from heat exhaustion, about the risks of playing sports in extreme heat — and what can be done to make student athletes safer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor