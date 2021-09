Making Sense Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge In The U.S. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Dr. Carlos del Rio, epidemiologist at Emory University, about the delta surge and the emergence of another coronavirus mutation.

Health Making Sense Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge In The U.S. Making Sense Of The Latest COVID-19 Surge In The U.S. Listen · 6:07 6:07 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Dr. Carlos del Rio, epidemiologist at Emory University, about the delta surge and the emergence of another coronavirus mutation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor