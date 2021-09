Remembering Chris Goeke, A Commander Killed In Afghanistan In 2009 In 2009, reporter Jay Price met Chris Goeke in Afghanistan. The 23-year old commander was killed in battle two months later. Now, with that war over, Price set out to to learn more about him.

Obituaries Remembering Chris Goeke, A Commander Killed In Afghanistan In 2009
Listen · 5:20