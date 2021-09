U.S. Health Officials Urge People Not To Use Deworming Medicine Ivermectin For COVID Ivermectin is used to fight worms and other parasites in animals and humans. But people are taking it to treat COVID-19, despite warnings from experts and poisonings tied to the drug.

Health U.S. Health Officials Urge People Not To Use Deworming Medicine Ivermectin For COVID U.S. Health Officials Urge People Not To Use Deworming Medicine Ivermectin For COVID Listen · 3:56 3:56 Ivermectin is used to fight worms and other parasites in animals and humans. But people are taking it to treat COVID-19, despite warnings from experts and poisonings tied to the drug. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor