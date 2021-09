The Case For Court Packing As A Way To Promote Democracy Democrats have renewed calls for Supreme Court reform in the wake of the Texas abortion decision. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to law professor Stephen Feldman.

Law The Case For Court Packing As A Way To Promote Democracy The Case For Court Packing As A Way To Promote Democracy Listen · 7:00 7:00 Democrats have renewed calls for Supreme Court reform in the wake of the Texas abortion decision. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to law professor Stephen Feldman. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor