'Summer Of Soul': Singer Mavis Staples Staples began singing with her family as a teenager. The Staple Singers started out in gospel, but moved over to pop, eventually playing the '69 Harlem Cultural Festival. Originally broadcast in 1989.

Music Interviews 'Summer Of Soul': Singer Mavis Staples 'Summer Of Soul': Singer Mavis Staples Listen · 19:24 19:24 Staples began singing with her family as a teenager. The Staple Singers started out in gospel, but moved over to pop, eventually playing the '69 Harlem Cultural Festival. Originally broadcast in 1989. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor