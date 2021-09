News Brief: Panjshir Province, Pakistan's View Of Taliban Takeover, Jobless Benefits The Taliban say they've taken control of the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan. Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the view from Pakistan. It's Labor Day, but many are jobless.

Asia News Brief: Panjshir Province, Pakistan's View Of Taliban Takeover, Jobless Benefits News Brief: Panjshir Province, Pakistan's View Of Taliban Takeover, Jobless Benefits Listen · 11:06 11:06 The Taliban say they've taken control of the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan. Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the view from Pakistan. It's Labor Day, but many are jobless. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor