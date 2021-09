A Taliban Spokesman Says They Control Panjshir, The Last Holdout Afghan Province The Taliban say they have taken control of the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan. For the latest, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Susannah George of the Washington Post who is in Kabul.

