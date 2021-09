Arizona's Supreme Court Eliminates Peremptory Challenges Arizona has become the first state to get rid of peremptory strikes in jury selection. Peremptory strikes have drawn criticism for their use by some attorneys to exclude people of color from juries.

Arizona's Supreme Court Eliminates Peremptory Challenges

Arizona has become the first state to get rid of peremptory strikes in jury selection. Peremptory strikes have drawn criticism for their use by some attorneys to exclude people of color from juries.