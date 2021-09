A Week After Ida Hit Louisiana, Electricity Is Slowly Being Restored Power is expected to be restored in more parts of Louisiana this week, but residents throughout the state are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, especially those along the coast.

