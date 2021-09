4-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Wins Prestigious Music Competition About a year ago, Brigitte Xie took up playing the piano. She then won the Elite International Music Competition and will perform at Carnegie Hall — which the pandemic has delayed.

About a year ago, Brigitte Xie took up playing the piano. She then won the Elite International Music Competition and will perform at Carnegie Hall — which the pandemic has delayed.