Despite California Festival's Curfew, Guns N' Roses Rocks On

Guns N' Roses was the victim of BottleRock Napa Valley music festival's strict 10 p.m. curfew. The plug was pulled on the group, but stage amps and the crowd kept the song "Paradise City" going.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Do not come between a band and its encore. Napa Valley, Calif., learned that the hard way.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Take me down to the paradise city, where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.

INSKEEP: The county strictly enforces a 10 p.m. curfew and tried pulling the plug on Guns N' Roses before they could finish "Paradise City." But the band, seemingly unaware of this, rocked on with stage amps and the help of the crowd. Strange way to play a concert, but probably better than singing in a cold November rain. It's MORNING EDITION.

