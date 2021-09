Despite California Festival's Curfew, Guns N' Roses Rocks On Guns N' Roses was the victim of BottleRock Napa Valley music festival's strict 10 p.m. curfew. The plug was pulled on the group, but stage amps and the crowd kept the song "Paradise City" going.

