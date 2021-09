Banksy Piece That Self-Shredded After It Sold Is Up For Auction Again The spray-painted image of a girl with a balloon sold for $1.4 million and then partially self-destructed. This time "Love is in the Bin" is expected to sell for well over $5 million.

