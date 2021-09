The 2021 U.S. Open Has Hit Its Stride NPR's Audie Cornish talks with sports reporter Howard Bryant about the players taking to the court at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Sports The 2021 U.S. Open Has Hit Its Stride The 2021 U.S. Open Has Hit Its Stride Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with sports reporter Howard Bryant about the players taking to the court at the 2021 U.S. Open. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor