NASA Helicopter Has Been Zipping About On Mars, Paving The Way For Drone Exploration NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has spent the summer circling around on Mars. Its success has been called an "extra terrestrial Wright Brother's moment" and has opened the door to otherworldly aviation.

