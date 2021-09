Satellite Images Show Oil Spill After Hurricane Ida NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with scientist Dr. Oscar Garcia-Pineda about what he's learned from aerial and satellite imaging for oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

Science Satellite Images Show Oil Spill After Hurricane Ida Satellite Images Show Oil Spill After Hurricane Ida Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with scientist Dr. Oscar Garcia-Pineda about what he's learned from aerial and satellite imaging for oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor