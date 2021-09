How The CIA's Hunt For Bin Laden Impacted Public Health Campaigns In Pakistan In 2011, the CIA involved a local doctor to help verify Osama bin Laden was hiding in a compound in Pakistan. That decision has had a long lasting impact on aid groups trying to work in the country.

