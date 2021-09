Actor Michael K. Williams Of 'The Wire' Found Dead At Age 54 Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams has died at age 54. He won the hearts of fans in the role of Omar in The Wire. Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his apartment in Brooklyn.

