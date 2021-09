Anti-Vaccine Protesters In Canada Are Targeting Justin Trudeau's Campaign Events Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap federal election — a political miscalculation as it appears his party could lose seats. His campaign events are beset by anti-vaccine hecklers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap federal election — a political miscalculation as it appears his party could lose seats. His campaign events are beset by anti-vaccine hecklers.