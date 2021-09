An Expo Center Outside Washington, D.C., Now Welcomes Airlifted Afghan Refugees For the past two weeks, thousands of Afghans have arrived in the U.S. Many passed through an enormous makeshift processing center in Virginia. We get an exclusive look inside the Dulles Expo Center.

National An Expo Center Outside Washington, D.C., Now Welcomes Airlifted Afghan Refugees An Expo Center Outside Washington, D.C., Now Welcomes Airlifted Afghan Refugees Listen · 5:19 5:19 For the past two weeks, thousands of Afghans have arrived in the U.S. Many passed through an enormous makeshift processing center in Virginia. We get an exclusive look inside the Dulles Expo Center.