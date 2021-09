Domino's Pizza Blob Takes On A Life Of Its Own A Domino's employee in Covington, La., threw dough away before closing for Hurricane Ida. More than a week later, the blob has risen way beyond the dumpster and cooked into the parking lot.

A Domino's employee in Covington, La., threw dough away before closing for Hurricane Ida. More than a week later, the blob has risen way beyond the dumpster and cooked into the parking lot.