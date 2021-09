Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Played Omar On 'The Wire,' Dies At 54 Critically acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday. One of his most notable roles was that of Omar Little from HBO's The Wire.

Obituaries Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Played Omar On 'The Wire,' Dies At 54 Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Played Omar On 'The Wire,' Dies At 54 Critically acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday. One of his most notable roles was that of Omar Little from HBO's The Wire.