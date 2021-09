As The TV Industry Praised Michaela Coel, She Says She Felt Like A Misfit Michaela Coel has earned acclaim for her show: I May Destroy You, which explored sexual assault and consent. Her book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, details her experiences in TV.

Author Interviews As The TV Industry Praised Michaela Coel, She Says She Felt Like A Misfit As The TV Industry Praised Michaela Coel, She Says She Felt Like A Misfit Listen · 4:53 4:53 Michaela Coel has earned acclaim for her show: I May Destroy You, which explored sexual assault and consent. Her book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, details her experiences in TV. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor