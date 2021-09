Afghan Interpreter Tells Of How He, And Later His Family, Escaped The Taliban On 9/11, Said Noor was 11 years old, growing up in an Afghan village. Later, he served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army and became a citizen. Soon, Noor will reunite with his family who left Kabul.

Asia Afghan Interpreter Tells Of How He, And Later His Family, Escaped The Taliban Afghan Interpreter Tells Of How He, And Later His Family, Escaped The Taliban Listen · 11:00 11:00 On 9/11, Said Noor was 11 years old, growing up in an Afghan village. Later, he served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army and became a citizen. Soon, Noor will reunite with his family who left Kabul. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor