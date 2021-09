Italian Man Doesn't Just Want To Read Fantasy Books, He Wants To Live Them Nicolas Gentile bought land in the Italian countryside and started building. His goal is to create a hobbit village, modeled after J.R.R. Tolkien's Shire. He an his family dress in hobbit clothes.

