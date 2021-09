How A Cotton Sack, Passed Down Over Generations, Tells A Larger Story About Slavery In her new book, All That She Carried, historian Tiya Miles tells the story of an enslaved woman who, upon hearing her child was to be sold off, hastily packed her a bag with a few personal items.

History How A Cotton Sack, Passed Down Over Generations, Tells A Larger Story About Slavery How A Cotton Sack, Passed Down Over Generations, Tells A Larger Story About Slavery Listen · 12:56 12:56 In her new book, All That She Carried, historian Tiya Miles tells the story of an enslaved woman who, upon hearing her child was to be sold off, hastily packed her a bag with a few personal items. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor