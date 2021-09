American Academy Of Pediatrics Wants To See COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Children NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with American Academy of Pediatrics President Lee Savio Beers about the mounting pressure to consider emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12.

